Doja Cat teases details on forthcoming dancehall and afrobeat-inspired album

During the recent 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat not only took the stage as a performer, but also secured the award for Best New Artist. Although the New York City ceremony was forced to abide by an array of safety precautions including virtual presentations and remote performances, the VMAs continued as promised on August 30 after gaining approval from Governor Cuomo. Alongside taking home the Best New Artist hardware and a nomination for Song Of The Year, Doja Cat also revealed that her next album will feature dancehall, afrobeat, funk, and house styles.

In an interview with MTV News, the Los Angeles-based artist compared the upcoming LP to her 2019 sophomore record Hot Pink, as similar, “in the sense that each of the songs do have their own kind of personality.” Doja Cat further elaborated that “it’s not gonna be perfectly consistent” and that she is “trying to cover all bases” with the genre range. More details about the new project have yet to be announced.

#MTVPUSH Best New Artist winner @DojaCat spoke with us on what her 2020 #VMAs win means to her, how her music and career have taken off, and if she’s going to drop a new album out of nowhere: “I don’t know, should I?” 👀



Watch our full interview here: https://t.co/vI3yQ7i3U5 pic.twitter.com/iORIk4xkl2 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020

Featured image: Getty/Andrew Lipovsky

Categories: News